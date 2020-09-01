Wisconsin reports largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in over a week

TUESDAY 9/1/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 76,584 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,130 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,534, or 9.8%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 11,844 test results available today, 8.3% were positive. Yesterday, 7% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,1783,717 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,260,301 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 290 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,732 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,878, or 7.7%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,130 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|76,584
|75,603 (+981)
|Active cases
|7,534 (9.8%)
|7,229 (9.6%)
|Recovered cases
|67,902 (88.7%)
|67,234 (89%)
|Negative cases
|1,183,717
|1,172,854 (+10,863)
|Patients hospitalized
|290
|287 (+3)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|96
|104 (-8)
|Hospital beds available
|2,732 (24%)
|2,676 (+160)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,878 (7.7%)
|5,817 (+56)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,130 (1.5%)
|1,122 (+8)
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin
Latest Stories
- Ashwaubenon: Man in custody after domestic incident, charges filed after victim dies
- Pres. Trump announces federal funding to ‘address the public safety crisis in Wisconsin’
- Gov. Evers announces funding for Kenosha businesses damaged during protests
- Appleton mayor discusses protests, more during Community Update
- Two Oshkosh schools transition to virtual learning due to staffing issues