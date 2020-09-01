Wisconsin reports largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in over a week

TUESDAY 9/1/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 76,584 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,130 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,534, or 9.8%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 11,844 test results available today, 8.3% were positive. Yesterday, 7% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,1783,717 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,260,301 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 290 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,732 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,878, or 7.7%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,130 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases76,58475,603 (+981)
Active cases7,534 (9.8%)7,229 (9.6%)
Recovered cases67,902 (88.7%)67,234 (89%)
Negative cases1,183,7171,172,854 (+10,863)
Patients hospitalized290287 (+3)
COVID-19 patients in ICU96104 (-8)
Hospital beds available2,732 (24%)2,676 (+160)
Ever hospitalized5,878 (7.7%)5,817 (+56)
COVID-19 deaths1,130 (1.5%)1,122 (+8)
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

