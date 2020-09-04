DHS reports that the negative and positive number of cases look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting

FRIDAY 9/4/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 79,354 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,153 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,393, or 9.5%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 11,702 test results available today, 12.8% were positive. Yesterday, 7.9% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,210,203 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,289,557 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

DHS reports that the negative and positive number of cases look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting that have now been fixed.

The negative and positive case numbers look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting that have now been fixed. Remember to look at 7 day trends to get the full picture of how the state is doing. Info: https://t.co/XEq3fOEN3g #MaskUpWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pCeQg4kz4c — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 4, 2020

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 287 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 91 are in an ICU. A total of 2,504 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,998, or 7.6%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,153 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 79,354 77,856 (+1,498) Active cases 7,954 (10%) 7,393 (9.5%) Recovered cases 70,229 (88.5%) 69,299 (89%) Negative cases 1,210,203 1,199,999 (+10,204) Patients hospitalized 293 287 (+6) COVID-19 patients in ICU 104 91 (+13) Hospital beds available 2,337 (20%) 2,504 (-167) Ever hospitalized 5,998 (7.6%) 5,946 (+52) COVID-19 deaths 1,153 (1.5%) 1,146 (+7)

