Wisconsin reports largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases in three weeks

Coronavirus

DHS reports that the negative and positive number of cases look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting

FRIDAY 9/4/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 79,354 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,153 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,393, or 9.5%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 11,702 test results available today, 12.8% were positive. Yesterday, 7.9% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,210,203 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,289,557 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

DHS reports that the negative and positive number of cases look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting that have now been fixed.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 287 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 91 are in an ICU. A total of 2,504 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,998, or 7.6%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,153 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases79,35477,856 (+1,498)
Active cases7,954 (10%)7,393 (9.5%)
Recovered cases70,229 (88.5%)69,299 (89%)
Negative cases1,210,2031,199,999 (+10,204)
Patients hospitalized293287 (+6)
COVID-19 patients in ICU10491 (+13)
Hospital beds available2,337 (20%)2,504 (-167)
Ever hospitalized5,998 (7.6%)5,946 (+52)
COVID-19 deaths1,153 (1.5%)1,146 (+7)
Cases by County
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

