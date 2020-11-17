Wisconsin reports largest single-day increase in COVID-19 related deaths

TUESDAY 11/17/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 323,848 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,741 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 72,344, or 22.3%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 70,205, or 22.2%, yesterday.

Of the 22,743 test results available today, 31.1% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,024,801 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,348,649 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday afternoon, a total of 2,278 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 456 are in an ICU. A total of 1,422 hospital beds, or 13% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 23 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from 19 yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,741, total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.8% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties are experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported no significant change in disease activity. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Kewaunee County reported a shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases323,848316,758 (+7,090)
Active cases72,344 (22.3%)70,205 (22.2%)
Recovered cases248,700 (76.8%)243,841 (77%)
Negative tests2,024,8012,009,148 (+15,653)
Patients at alternate care facility2319 (+4)
Patients hospitalized2,2782,097 (+181)
COVID-19 patients in ICU456446 (+10)
Hospital beds available1,422 (13%)1,524 (-102)
Ever hospitalized14,817 (4.6%)14,499 (+318)
COVID-19 deaths2,741 (0.8%)2,649 (+92)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day

