Wisconsin reports less than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

MONDAY 9/28/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 117,588 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,283 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 19,560, or 16.6%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 19,050, or 16.4%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 7,885 test results available today, 21.9% were positive. Yesterday, 27.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,405,377 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,522,965 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday, a total of 571 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 166 are in an ICU. A total of 2,223 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,283 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.1% have died.

DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 117,588 115,862 (+1,726) Active cases 19,560 (16.6%) 19,050 (16.4%) Recovered cases 96,727 (82.3%) 95,513 (82.4%) Negative cases 1,405,377 1,399,218 (+6,159) Patients hospitalized 571 574 (-3) COVID-19 patients in ICU 166 161 (+5) Hospital beds available 2,223 (19%) 2,413 (-190) Ever hospitalized 7,142 (6.1%) 7,095 (+47) COVID-19 deaths 1,283 (1.1%) 1,281 (+2) Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals