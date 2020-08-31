Wisconsin reports lowest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since June

MONDAY 8/31/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 75,603 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,122 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,229, or 9.6%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 3,818 test results available today, 7% were positive. Yesterday, 10.5% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,172,854 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,248,457 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 287 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 104 are in an ICU. A total of 2,676 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,817, or 7.7%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,122 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|75,603
|75,337 (+266)
|Active cases
|7,229 (9.6%)
|7,498 (10%)
|Recovered cases
|67,234 (89%)
|66,699 (88.6%)
|Negative cases
|1,172,854
|1,169,302 (+3,552)
|Patients hospitalized
|287
|268 (+19)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|104
|90 (+14)
|Hospital beds available
|2,676 (23%)
|2,516 (+160)
|Ever hospitalized
|5,817 (7.7%)
|5,804 (+29)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,122 (1.5%)
|1,122 (+0)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/31/2020
|Negative as of 8/31/2020
|Deaths as of 8/31/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/31/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/31/2020
|Adams
|112
|3,195
|3
|558.0
|3%
|Ashland
|34
|2,051
|1
|216.4
|3%
|Barron
|370
|7,444
|3
|817.6
|1%
|Bayfield
|45
|2,455
|1
|300.2
|2%
|Brown
|5,376
|58,651
|58
|2069.4
|1%
|Buffalo
|64
|1,963
|2
|486.1
|3%
|Burnett
|40
|2,103
|2
|262.2
|5%
|Calumet
|502
|7,876
|2
|1007.9
|0%
|Chippewa
|347
|12,089
|0
|545.3
|0%
|Clark
|241
|4,480
|8
|698.7
|3%
|Columbia
|351
|11,747
|2
|616.3
|1%
|Crawford
|102
|3,916
|0
|626.2
|0%
|Dane
|5,429
|163,273
|40
|1024.6
|1%
|Dodge
|1,162
|19,244
|5
|1323.8
|0%
|Door
|128
|5,192
|3
|466.5
|2%
|Douglas
|252
|6,109
|0
|580.6
|0%
|Dunn
|175
|6,694
|0
|393.3
|0%
|Eau Claire
|801
|17,509
|6
|777.7
|1%
|Florence
|25
|732
|0
|576.4
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|1,120
|18,291
|9
|1094.7
|1%
|Forest
|78
|1,166
|4
|864.9
|5%
|Grant
|434
|10,839
|17
|837.4
|4%
|Green
|270
|6,145
|1
|732.4
|0%
|Green Lake
|92
|3,024
|0
|490.5
|0%
|Iowa
|121
|4,426
|0
|512.3
|0%
|Iron
|122
|1,350
|1
|2134.7
|1%
|Jackson
|76
|5,874
|1
|370.6
|1%
|Jefferson
|902
|15,874
|6
|1065.5
|1%
|Juneau
|199
|7,098
|1
|753.2
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,967
|33,131
|63
|1762.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|181
|2,981
|2
|889.0
|1%
|La Crosse
|1,182
|20,866
|1
|1003.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|185
|2,790
|0
|1105.5
|0%
|Langlade
|83
|2,719
|2
|433.1
|2%
|Lincoln
|83
|3,945
|1
|298.0
|1%
|Manitowoc
|518
|12,367
|2
|652.3
|0%
|Marathon
|778
|17,531
|13
|575.2
|2%
|Marinette
|610
|8,425
|6
|1504.8
|1%
|Marquette
|91
|2,509
|1
|598.4
|1%
|Menominee
|29
|1,940
|0
|633.3
|0%
|Milwaukee
|24,079
|220,247
|489
|2523.5
|2%
|Monroe
|282
|8,705
|2
|619.8
|1%
|Oconto
|429
|7,239
|2
|1142.3
|0%
|Oneida
|212
|6,388
|0
|599.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,866
|31,502
|20
|1010.0
|1%
|Ozaukee
|909
|15,692
|18
|1029.6
|2%
|Pepin
|46
|1,160
|0
|633.4
|0%
|Pierce
|291
|5,917
|5
|699.5
|2%
|Polk
|171
|7,308
|2
|394.5
|1%
|Portage
|603
|10,803
|1
|854.1
|0%
|Price
|36
|2,158
|0
|266.9
|0%
|Racine
|4,006
|54,559
|89
|2050.2
|2%
|Richland
|49
|3,500
|4
|279.4
|8%
|Rock
|1,686
|29,253
|26
|1042.2
|2%
|Rusk
|24
|1,645
|1
|169.2
|4%
|Sauk
|644
|17,008
|3
|1012.6
|0%
|Sawyer
|160
|3,917
|0
|977.4
|0%
|Shawano
|271
|7,591
|0
|660.8
|0%
|Sheboygan
|1,037
|19,024
|9
|900.1
|1%
|St. Croix
|637
|12,936
|7
|724.5
|1%
|Taylor
|104
|2,304
|3
|510.9
|3%
|Trempealeau
|411
|5,569
|2
|1396.2
|0%
|Vernon
|107
|4,667
|0
|350.6
|0%
|Vilas
|105
|3,428
|0
|486.3
|0%
|Walworth
|1,703
|19,842
|27
|1653.2
|2%
|Washburn
|65
|2,382
|0
|414.3
|0%
|Washington
|1,622
|21,035
|29
|1205.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|5,568
|67,946
|74
|1395.9
|1%
|Waupaca
|663
|8,984
|17
|1288.8
|3%
|Waushara
|154
|5,842
|2
|638.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,528
|32,572
|21
|899.2
|1%
|Wood
|458
|11,717
|2
|625.1
|0%
|Total
|75,603
|1,172,854
|1,122
|1308.4
|1%