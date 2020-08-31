Wisconsin reports lowest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since June

MONDAY 8/31/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 75,603 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,122 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,229, or 9.6%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 3,818 test results available today, 7% were positive. Yesterday, 10.5% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,172,854 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,248,457 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 287 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 104 are in an ICU. A total of 2,676 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,817, or 7.7%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,122 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.5% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend while all others are holding steady. Marinette County is reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 75,603 75,337 (+266) Active cases 7,229 (9.6%) 7,498 (10%) Recovered cases 67,234 (89%) 66,699 (88.6%) Negative cases 1,172,854 1,169,302 (+3,552) Patients hospitalized 287 268 (+19) COVID-19 patients in ICU 104 90 (+14) Hospital beds available 2,676 (23%) 2,516 (+160) Ever hospitalized 5,817 (7.7%) 5,804 (+29) COVID-19 deaths 1,122 (1.5%) 1,122 (+0)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/31/2020 Negative as of 8/31/2020 Deaths as of 8/31/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/31/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/31/2020 Adams 112 3,195 3 558.0 3% Ashland 34 2,051 1 216.4 3% Barron 370 7,444 3 817.6 1% Bayfield 45 2,455 1 300.2 2% Brown 5,376 58,651 58 2069.4 1% Buffalo 64 1,963 2 486.1 3% Burnett 40 2,103 2 262.2 5% Calumet 502 7,876 2 1007.9 0% Chippewa 347 12,089 0 545.3 0% Clark 241 4,480 8 698.7 3% Columbia 351 11,747 2 616.3 1% Crawford 102 3,916 0 626.2 0% Dane 5,429 163,273 40 1024.6 1% Dodge 1,162 19,244 5 1323.8 0% Door 128 5,192 3 466.5 2% Douglas 252 6,109 0 580.6 0% Dunn 175 6,694 0 393.3 0% Eau Claire 801 17,509 6 777.7 1% Florence 25 732 0 576.4 0% Fond du Lac 1,120 18,291 9 1094.7 1% Forest 78 1,166 4 864.9 5% Grant 434 10,839 17 837.4 4% Green 270 6,145 1 732.4 0% Green Lake 92 3,024 0 490.5 0% Iowa 121 4,426 0 512.3 0% Iron 122 1,350 1 2134.7 1% Jackson 76 5,874 1 370.6 1% Jefferson 902 15,874 6 1065.5 1% Juneau 199 7,098 1 753.2 1% Kenosha 2,967 33,131 63 1762.6 2% Kewaunee 181 2,981 2 889.0 1% La Crosse 1,182 20,866 1 1003.0 0% Lafayette 185 2,790 0 1105.5 0% Langlade 83 2,719 2 433.1 2% Lincoln 83 3,945 1 298.0 1% Manitowoc 518 12,367 2 652.3 0% Marathon 778 17,531 13 575.2 2% Marinette 610 8,425 6 1504.8 1% Marquette 91 2,509 1 598.4 1% Menominee 29 1,940 0 633.3 0% Milwaukee 24,079 220,247 489 2523.5 2% Monroe 282 8,705 2 619.8 1% Oconto 429 7,239 2 1142.3 0% Oneida 212 6,388 0 599.8 0% Outagamie 1,866 31,502 20 1010.0 1% Ozaukee 909 15,692 18 1029.6 2% Pepin 46 1,160 0 633.4 0% Pierce 291 5,917 5 699.5 2% Polk 171 7,308 2 394.5 1% Portage 603 10,803 1 854.1 0% Price 36 2,158 0 266.9 0% Racine 4,006 54,559 89 2050.2 2% Richland 49 3,500 4 279.4 8% Rock 1,686 29,253 26 1042.2 2% Rusk 24 1,645 1 169.2 4% Sauk 644 17,008 3 1012.6 0% Sawyer 160 3,917 0 977.4 0% Shawano 271 7,591 0 660.8 0% Sheboygan 1,037 19,024 9 900.1 1% St. Croix 637 12,936 7 724.5 1% Taylor 104 2,304 3 510.9 3% Trempealeau 411 5,569 2 1396.2 0% Vernon 107 4,667 0 350.6 0% Vilas 105 3,428 0 486.3 0% Walworth 1,703 19,842 27 1653.2 2% Washburn 65 2,382 0 414.3 0% Washington 1,622 21,035 29 1205.6 2% Waukesha 5,568 67,946 74 1395.9 1% Waupaca 663 8,984 17 1288.8 3% Waushara 154 5,842 2 638.6 1% Winnebago 1,528 32,572 21 899.2 1% Wood 458 11,717 2 625.1 0% Total 75,603 1,172,854 1,122 1308.4 1%

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin