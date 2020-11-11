Wisconsin reports near-record number of new COVID-19 cases day after governor signs Executive Order

WEDNESDAY 11/11/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 285,891 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 2,457 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 64,067, or 22.4%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 61,944, or 22.2%, yesterday.

Of the 17,472 test results available today, 40.3% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,949,868 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,235,759 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 2,070 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 418 are in an ICU. A total of 1,120 hospital beds, or 10% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 11 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, up from six yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 2,457 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4, DHS reports that all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, and Marinette counties reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Outagamie, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties, last week, reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 285,891 278,843 (+7,048) Active cases 64,067 (22.4%) 61,944 (22.2%) Recovered cases 219,304 (76.7%) 214,469 (76.9%) Negative tests 1,949,868 1,939,444 (+10,424) Patients hospitalized 2,070 2,003 (+67) COVID-19 patients in ICU 418 396 (+22) Hospital beds available 1,120 (10%) 1,344 (-224) Ever hospitalized 13,507 (4.7%) 13,230 (+277) COVID-19 deaths 2,457 (0.9%) 2,395 (+62) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

