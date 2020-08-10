Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths, active cases decrease

MONDAY 8/10/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 61,061 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 998 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 61,061 COVID-19 cases, 9,383 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 8,167 test results available today, 6.2% of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 8.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,001,402 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,062,463 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 352 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 98 are in an ICU. A total of 2,666 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,031, or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 998 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases61,06160,554 (+507)
Active cases9,383 (15.7%)9,510
Recovered cases50,662 (82.6%)50,028
Negative cases1,001,402993,742 (+7,660)
Patients hospitalized352355 (-3)
COVID-19 patients in ICU9894 (+4)
Hospital beds available2,666 (23%)2,503
Ever hospitalized5,031 (8.3%)5,000 (+31)
COVID-19 deaths998 (1.6%)998 (+0)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/10/2020Negative as of 8/10/2020Deaths as of 8/10/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/10/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/10/2020
Adams862,6002428.42%
Ashland251,7641159.14%
Barron2956,1223651.91%
Bayfield281,9991186.84%
Brown4,26450,425541641.41%
Buffalo441,7022334.25%
Burnett221,6291144.25%
Calumet3306,1642662.61%
Chippewa23910,4750375.60%
Clark1883,7677545.14%
Columbia2529,9351442.50%
Crawford753,4340460.50%
Dane4,554138,62238859.51%
Dodge83516,6675951.31%
Door1064,4753386.33%
Douglas1864,9850428.60%
Dunn1265,7730283.20%
Eau Claire59015,2254572.91%
Florence86390184.50%
Fond du Lac67115,2357655.81%
Forest599974654.27%
Grant3579,04515688.84%
Green1674,9901453.01%
Green Lake562,5630298.60%
Iowa823,6910347.20%
Iron751,19811312.31%
Jackson585,4481282.82%
Jefferson63713,4695752.51%
Juneau1386,2331522.41%
Kenosha2,68129,473601592.72%
Kewaunee1312,5742643.42%
La Crosse91418,0211775.60%
Lafayette1432,3590854.50%
Langlade652,3051339.22%
Lincoln683,3540244.20%
Manitowoc34510,6791434.50%
Marathon65513,7509484.21%
Marinette4117,38531013.91%
Marquette802,1331526.11%
Menominee221,7460480.50%
Milwaukee21,178195,3964562219.42%
Monroe2447,4272536.21%
Oconto2566,0470681.60%
Oneida1415,0040398.90%
Outagamie1,27626,48614690.61%
Ozaukee69213,05617783.82%
Pepin421,0130578.40%
Pierce2244,9522538.41%
Polk1326,1762304.52%
Portage4209,1970594.90%
Price331,8770244.60%
Racine3,52646,566781804.52%
Richland372,9324211.011%
Rock1,44125,30226890.82%
Rusk211,3531148.15%
Sauk44413,3163698.21%
Sawyer692,8180421.50%
Shawano2006,5100487.70%
Sheboygan75316,3839653.61%
St. Croix50211,0175571.01%
Taylor711,9411348.81%
Trempealeau3385,00021148.21%
Vernon644,0720209.70%
Vilas552,7520254.70%
Walworth1,33516,978231296.02%
Washburn482,0410305.90%
Washington1,06617,10122792.42%
Waukesha4,29955,017591077.81%
Waupaca4687,97915909.73%
Waushara1205,3881497.61%
Winnebago1,19327,63018702.12%
Wood3059,6251416.20%
Total61,0611,001,4029981056.72%
CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

