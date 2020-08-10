Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths, active cases decrease

MONDAY 8/10/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 61,061 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 998 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total 61,061 COVID-19 cases, 9,383 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 8,167 test results available today, 6.2% of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 8.4% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,001,402 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,062,463 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 352 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 98 are in an ICU. A total of 2,666 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,031, or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 998 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 61,061 60,554 (+507) Active cases 9,383 (15.7%) 9,510 Recovered cases 50,662 (82.6%) 50,028 Negative cases 1,001,402 993,742 (+7,660) Patients hospitalized 352 355 (-3) COVID-19 patients in ICU 98 94 (+4) Hospital beds available 2,666 (23%) 2,503 Ever hospitalized 5,031 (8.3%) 5,000 (+31) COVID-19 deaths 998 (1.6%) 998 (+0)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/10/2020 Negative as of 8/10/2020 Deaths as of 8/10/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/10/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/10/2020 Adams 86 2,600 2 428.4 2% Ashland 25 1,764 1 159.1 4% Barron 295 6,122 3 651.9 1% Bayfield 28 1,999 1 186.8 4% Brown 4,264 50,425 54 1641.4 1% Buffalo 44 1,702 2 334.2 5% Burnett 22 1,629 1 144.2 5% Calumet 330 6,164 2 662.6 1% Chippewa 239 10,475 0 375.6 0% Clark 188 3,767 7 545.1 4% Columbia 252 9,935 1 442.5 0% Crawford 75 3,434 0 460.5 0% Dane 4,554 138,622 38 859.5 1% Dodge 835 16,667 5 951.3 1% Door 106 4,475 3 386.3 3% Douglas 186 4,985 0 428.6 0% Dunn 126 5,773 0 283.2 0% Eau Claire 590 15,225 4 572.9 1% Florence 8 639 0 184.5 0% Fond du Lac 671 15,235 7 655.8 1% Forest 59 997 4 654.2 7% Grant 357 9,045 15 688.8 4% Green 167 4,990 1 453.0 1% Green Lake 56 2,563 0 298.6 0% Iowa 82 3,691 0 347.2 0% Iron 75 1,198 1 1312.3 1% Jackson 58 5,448 1 282.8 2% Jefferson 637 13,469 5 752.5 1% Juneau 138 6,233 1 522.4 1% Kenosha 2,681 29,473 60 1592.7 2% Kewaunee 131 2,574 2 643.4 2% La Crosse 914 18,021 1 775.6 0% Lafayette 143 2,359 0 854.5 0% Langlade 65 2,305 1 339.2 2% Lincoln 68 3,354 0 244.2 0% Manitowoc 345 10,679 1 434.5 0% Marathon 655 13,750 9 484.2 1% Marinette 411 7,385 3 1013.9 1% Marquette 80 2,133 1 526.1 1% Menominee 22 1,746 0 480.5 0% Milwaukee 21,178 195,396 456 2219.4 2% Monroe 244 7,427 2 536.2 1% Oconto 256 6,047 0 681.6 0% Oneida 141 5,004 0 398.9 0% Outagamie 1,276 26,486 14 690.6 1% Ozaukee 692 13,056 17 783.8 2% Pepin 42 1,013 0 578.4 0% Pierce 224 4,952 2 538.4 1% Polk 132 6,176 2 304.5 2% Portage 420 9,197 0 594.9 0% Price 33 1,877 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,526 46,566 78 1804.5 2% Richland 37 2,932 4 211.0 11% Rock 1,441 25,302 26 890.8 2% Rusk 21 1,353 1 148.1 5% Sauk 444 13,316 3 698.2 1% Sawyer 69 2,818 0 421.5 0% Shawano 200 6,510 0 487.7 0% Sheboygan 753 16,383 9 653.6 1% St. Croix 502 11,017 5 571.0 1% Taylor 71 1,941 1 348.8 1% Trempealeau 338 5,000 2 1148.2 1% Vernon 64 4,072 0 209.7 0% Vilas 55 2,752 0 254.7 0% Walworth 1,335 16,978 23 1296.0 2% Washburn 48 2,041 0 305.9 0% Washington 1,066 17,101 22 792.4 2% Waukesha 4,299 55,017 59 1077.8 1% Waupaca 468 7,979 15 909.7 3% Waushara 120 5,388 1 497.6 1% Winnebago 1,193 27,630 18 702.1 2% Wood 305 9,625 1 416.2 0% Total 61,061 1,001,402 998 1056.7 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN