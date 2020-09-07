Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row, percentage positive dips

MONDAY 9/7/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 81,760 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,096, or 9.9%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 5,466 test results available today, 10.4% were positive. Yesterday, 16.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,226,793 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,308,553 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 286 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,642 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 6,089, or 7.4%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.
DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|81,760
|81,193 (+567)
|Active cases
|8,096 (9.9%)
|8,101 (10%)
|Recovered cases
|72,478 (88.7%)
|71,906 (88.6%)
|Negative cases
|1,226,793
|1,221,894 (+4,899)
|Patients hospitalized
|286
|275 (+11)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|96
|95 (+1)
|Hospital beds available
|2,642 (24%)
|2,717 (-75)
|Ever hospitalized
|6,089 (7.5%)
|6,070 (+19)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,168 (1.4%)
|1,168 (+0)