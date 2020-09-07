Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row, percentage positive dips

MONDAY 9/7/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 81,760 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,096, or 9.9%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 5,466 test results available today, 10.4% were positive. Yesterday, 16.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,226,793 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,308,553 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 286 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,642 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 6,089, or 7.4%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases81,76081,193 (+567)
Active cases8,096 (9.9%)8,101 (10%)
Recovered cases72,478 (88.7%)71,906 (88.6%)
Negative cases1,226,7931,221,894 (+4,899)
Patients hospitalized286275 (+11)
COVID-19 patients in ICU9695 (+1)
Hospital beds available2,642 (24%)2,717 (-75)
Ever hospitalized6,089 (7.5%)6,070 (+19)
COVID-19 deaths1,168 (1.4%)1,168 (+0)
Cases by County
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

