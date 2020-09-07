Wisconsin reports no new COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row, percentage positive dips

MONDAY 9/7/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 81,760 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,096, or 9.9%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 5,466 test results available today, 10.4% were positive. Yesterday, 16.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,226,793 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,308,553 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 286 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 96 are in an ICU. A total of 2,642 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 6,089, or 7.4%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,168 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Door County is reporting a moderate activity level while Menominee County is reporting a moderately high level. Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level. Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties are reporting a downward trend. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 81,760 81,193 (+567) Active cases 8,096 (9.9%) 8,101 (10%) Recovered cases 72,478 (88.7%) 71,906 (88.6%) Negative cases 1,226,793 1,221,894 (+4,899) Patients hospitalized 286 275 (+11) COVID-19 patients in ICU 96 95 (+1) Hospital beds available 2,642 (24%) 2,717 (-75) Ever hospitalized 6,089 (7.5%) 6,070 (+19) COVID-19 deaths 1,168 (1.4%) 1,168 (+0)

Cases by County

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin