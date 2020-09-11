Wisconsin reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Coronavirus

FRIDAY 9/11/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 86,250 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,197 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,157, or 10.6% are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 8,836, or 10.4%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 9,955 test results available today, 13.8% were positive. Yesterday, 17.5% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,254,034 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,340,284 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 304 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 93 are in an ICU. A total of 2,249 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin has seen 1,197 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.4% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties reported a downward trend in activity level while Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases86,25084,881 (+1,369)
Active cases9,157 (10.6%)8,836 (10.4%)
Recovered cases75,878 (88%)74,834 (88.2%)
Negative cases1,254,0341,245,448 (+78,586)
Patients hospitalized304302 (+2)
COVID-19 patients in ICU9386 (+7)
Hospital beds available2,249 (20%)2,381 (-132)
Ever hospitalized6,263 (7.3%)6,222 (+41)
COVID-19 deaths1,197 (1.4%)1,193 (+4)
Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

