Wisconsin reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, largest single-day increase this week

FRIDAY 8/14/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 64,227 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,025 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,003, or 14%, are active, according to DHS.
Of the 10,439 test results available today, 9.8% were positive. Yesterday, 7.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,0044,613 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,108,840 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 354 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 109 are in an ICU. A total of 2,465 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,235 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,025 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|64,227
|63,206 (+1,021)
|Active cases
|9,003 (14%)
|8,931
|Recovered cases
|54,181 (84.4%)
|53,239
|Negative cases
|1,044,613
|1,035,195 (+9,418)
|Patients hospitalized
|354
|364 (-10)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|109
|111 (-2)
|Hospital beds available
|2,465 (22%)
|2,430
|Ever hospitalized
|5,235 (8.2%)
|5,170 (+65)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,025 (1.6%)
|1,018 (+7)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/14/2020
|Negative as of 8/14/2020
|Deaths as of 8/14/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/14/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/14/2020
|Adams
|93
|2,778
|2
|463.3
|2%
|Ashland
|30
|1,815
|1
|190.9
|3%
|Barron
|320
|6,584
|3
|707.2
|1%
|Bayfield
|32
|2,044
|1
|213.4
|3%
|Brown
|4,425
|52,846
|55
|1703.3
|1%
|Buffalo
|45
|1,761
|2
|341.8
|4%
|Burnett
|28
|1,774
|1
|183.5
|4%
|Calumet
|372
|6,530
|2
|746.9
|1%
|Chippewa
|259
|10,776
|0
|407.0
|0%
|Clark
|196
|3,884
|8
|568.3
|4%
|Columbia
|279
|10,372
|2
|489.9
|1%
|Crawford
|84
|3,530
|0
|515.7
|0%
|Dane
|4,749
|144,151
|38
|896.3
|1%
|Dodge
|894
|17,192
|5
|1018.5
|1%
|Door
|109
|4,695
|3
|397.2
|3%
|Douglas
|212
|5,223
|0
|488.5
|0%
|Dunn
|138
|5,947
|0
|310.1
|0%
|Eau Claire
|645
|15,803
|4
|626.3
|1%
|Florence
|12
|655
|0
|276.7
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|744
|15,741
|8
|727.2
|1%
|Forest
|60
|1,047
|4
|665.3
|7%
|Grant
|387
|9,341
|16
|746.7
|4%
|Green
|194
|5,186
|1
|526.3
|1%
|Green Lake
|61
|2,626
|0
|325.2
|0%
|Iowa
|93
|3,926
|0
|393.7
|0%
|Iron
|78
|1,237
|1
|1364.8
|1%
|Jackson
|61
|5,592
|1
|297.5
|2%
|Jefferson
|690
|13,960
|5
|815.1
|1%
|Juneau
|149
|6,410
|1
|564.0
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,734
|30,279
|60
|1624.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|141
|2,681
|2
|692.5
|1%
|La Crosse
|951
|18,727
|1
|807.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|166
|2,459
|0
|991.9
|0%
|Langlade
|70
|2,404
|1
|365.3
|1%
|Lincoln
|73
|3,506
|0
|262.1
|0%
|Manitowoc
|373
|10,993
|1
|469.7
|0%
|Marathon
|680
|15,176
|11
|502.7
|2%
|Marinette
|479
|7,658
|5
|1181.6
|1%
|Marquette
|81
|2,225
|1
|532.6
|1%
|Menominee
|26
|1,788
|0
|567.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|21,879
|201,979
|462
|2292.9
|2%
|Monroe
|249
|7,595
|2
|547.2
|1%
|Oconto
|263
|6,368
|1
|700.3
|0%
|Oneida
|170
|5,480
|0
|481.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,354
|27,762
|14
|732.9
|1%
|Ozaukee
|757
|13,595
|18
|857.5
|2%
|Pepin
|43
|1,041
|0
|592.1
|0%
|Pierce
|232
|5,149
|3
|557.7
|1%
|Polk
|140
|6,471
|2
|323.0
|1%
|Portage
|448
|9,526
|0
|634.6
|0%
|Price
|32
|1,941
|0
|237.2
|0%
|Racine
|3,643
|48,773
|78
|1864.4
|2%
|Richland
|37
|3,051
|4
|211.0
|11%
|Rock
|1,470
|26,178
|26
|908.7
|2%
|Rusk
|21
|1,434
|1
|148.1
|5%
|Sauk
|495
|14,543
|3
|778.4
|1%
|Sawyer
|92
|2,877
|0
|562.0
|0%
|Shawano
|210
|6,749
|0
|512.1
|0%
|Sheboygan
|814
|17,085
|8
|706.6
|1%
|St. Croix
|528
|11,461
|6
|600.6
|1%
|Taylor
|77
|2,021
|1
|378.3
|1%
|Trempealeau
|364
|5,117
|2
|1236.5
|1%
|Vernon
|70
|4,151
|0
|229.4
|0%
|Vilas
|69
|2,916
|0
|319.5
|0%
|Walworth
|1,430
|17,710
|24
|1388.2
|2%
|Washburn
|48
|2,143
|0
|305.9
|0%
|Washington
|1,188
|17,617
|23
|883.0
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,657
|59,140
|63
|1167.5
|1%
|Waupaca
|507
|8,328
|16
|985.5
|3%
|Waushara
|122
|5,487
|1
|505.9
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,248
|29,531
|19
|734.4
|2%
|Wood
|357
|10,072
|2
|487.2
|1%
|Total
|64,227
|1,044,613
|1,025
|1111.5
|2%