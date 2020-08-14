Wisconsin reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, largest single-day increase this week

FRIDAY 8/14/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 64,227 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,025 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,003, or 14%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 10,439 test results available today, 9.8% were positive. Yesterday, 7.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,0044,613 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,108,840 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 354 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 109 are in an ICU. A total of 2,465 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,235 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,025 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases64,22763,206 (+1,021)
Active cases9,003 (14%)8,931
Recovered cases54,181 (84.4%)53,239
Negative cases1,044,6131,035,195 (+9,418)
Patients hospitalized354364 (-10)
COVID-19 patients in ICU109111 (-2)
Hospital beds available2,465 (22%)2,430
Ever hospitalized5,235 (8.2%)5,170 (+65)
COVID-19 deaths1,025 (1.6%)1,018 (+7)
Wisconsin CountyPositive as of 8/14/2020Negative as of 8/14/2020Deaths as of 8/14/2020Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/14/2020Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/14/2020
Adams932,7782463.32%
Ashland301,8151190.93%
Barron3206,5843707.21%
Bayfield322,0441213.43%
Brown4,42552,846551703.31%
Buffalo451,7612341.84%
Burnett281,7741183.54%
Calumet3726,5302746.91%
Chippewa25910,7760407.00%
Clark1963,8848568.34%
Columbia27910,3722489.91%
Crawford843,5300515.70%
Dane4,749144,15138896.31%
Dodge89417,19251018.51%
Door1094,6953397.23%
Douglas2125,2230488.50%
Dunn1385,9470310.10%
Eau Claire64515,8034626.31%
Florence126550276.70%
Fond du Lac74415,7418727.21%
Forest601,0474665.37%
Grant3879,34116746.74%
Green1945,1861526.31%
Green Lake612,6260325.20%
Iowa933,9260393.70%
Iron781,23711364.81%
Jackson615,5921297.52%
Jefferson69013,9605815.11%
Juneau1496,4101564.01%
Kenosha2,73430,279601624.22%
Kewaunee1412,6812692.51%
La Crosse95118,7271807.00%
Lafayette1662,4590991.90%
Langlade702,4041365.31%
Lincoln733,5060262.10%
Manitowoc37310,9931469.70%
Marathon68015,17611502.72%
Marinette4797,65851181.61%
Marquette812,2251532.61%
Menominee261,7880567.80%
Milwaukee21,879201,9794622292.92%
Monroe2497,5952547.21%
Oconto2636,3681700.30%
Oneida1705,4800481.00%
Outagamie1,35427,76214732.91%
Ozaukee75713,59518857.52%
Pepin431,0410592.10%
Pierce2325,1493557.71%
Polk1406,4712323.01%
Portage4489,5260634.60%
Price321,9410237.20%
Racine3,64348,773781864.42%
Richland373,0514211.011%
Rock1,47026,17826908.72%
Rusk211,4341148.15%
Sauk49514,5433778.41%
Sawyer922,8770562.00%
Shawano2106,7490512.10%
Sheboygan81417,0858706.61%
St. Croix52811,4616600.61%
Taylor772,0211378.31%
Trempealeau3645,11721236.51%
Vernon704,1510229.40%
Vilas692,9160319.50%
Walworth1,43017,710241388.22%
Washburn482,1430305.90%
Washington1,18817,61723883.02%
Waukesha4,65759,140631167.51%
Waupaca5078,32816985.53%
Waushara1225,4871505.91%
Winnebago1,24829,53119734.42%
Wood35710,0722487.21%
Total64,2271,044,6131,0251111.52%
CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN

