Wisconsin reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, largest single-day increase this week

FRIDAY 8/14/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 64,227 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,025 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,003, or 14%, are active, according to DHS.

Of the 10,439 test results available today, 9.8% were positive. Yesterday, 7.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,0044,613 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,108,840 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 354 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 109 are in an ICU. A total of 2,465 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,235 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,025 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 64,227 63,206 (+1,021) Active cases 9,003 (14%) 8,931 Recovered cases 54,181 (84.4%) 53,239 Negative cases 1,044,613 1,035,195 (+9,418) Patients hospitalized 354 364 (-10) COVID-19 patients in ICU 109 111 (-2) Hospital beds available 2,465 (22%) 2,430 Ever hospitalized 5,235 (8.2%) 5,170 (+65) COVID-19 deaths 1,025 (1.6%) 1,018 (+7)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/14/2020 Negative as of 8/14/2020 Deaths as of 8/14/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/14/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/14/2020 Adams 93 2,778 2 463.3 2% Ashland 30 1,815 1 190.9 3% Barron 320 6,584 3 707.2 1% Bayfield 32 2,044 1 213.4 3% Brown 4,425 52,846 55 1703.3 1% Buffalo 45 1,761 2 341.8 4% Burnett 28 1,774 1 183.5 4% Calumet 372 6,530 2 746.9 1% Chippewa 259 10,776 0 407.0 0% Clark 196 3,884 8 568.3 4% Columbia 279 10,372 2 489.9 1% Crawford 84 3,530 0 515.7 0% Dane 4,749 144,151 38 896.3 1% Dodge 894 17,192 5 1018.5 1% Door 109 4,695 3 397.2 3% Douglas 212 5,223 0 488.5 0% Dunn 138 5,947 0 310.1 0% Eau Claire 645 15,803 4 626.3 1% Florence 12 655 0 276.7 0% Fond du Lac 744 15,741 8 727.2 1% Forest 60 1,047 4 665.3 7% Grant 387 9,341 16 746.7 4% Green 194 5,186 1 526.3 1% Green Lake 61 2,626 0 325.2 0% Iowa 93 3,926 0 393.7 0% Iron 78 1,237 1 1364.8 1% Jackson 61 5,592 1 297.5 2% Jefferson 690 13,960 5 815.1 1% Juneau 149 6,410 1 564.0 1% Kenosha 2,734 30,279 60 1624.2 2% Kewaunee 141 2,681 2 692.5 1% La Crosse 951 18,727 1 807.0 0% Lafayette 166 2,459 0 991.9 0% Langlade 70 2,404 1 365.3 1% Lincoln 73 3,506 0 262.1 0% Manitowoc 373 10,993 1 469.7 0% Marathon 680 15,176 11 502.7 2% Marinette 479 7,658 5 1181.6 1% Marquette 81 2,225 1 532.6 1% Menominee 26 1,788 0 567.8 0% Milwaukee 21,879 201,979 462 2292.9 2% Monroe 249 7,595 2 547.2 1% Oconto 263 6,368 1 700.3 0% Oneida 170 5,480 0 481.0 0% Outagamie 1,354 27,762 14 732.9 1% Ozaukee 757 13,595 18 857.5 2% Pepin 43 1,041 0 592.1 0% Pierce 232 5,149 3 557.7 1% Polk 140 6,471 2 323.0 1% Portage 448 9,526 0 634.6 0% Price 32 1,941 0 237.2 0% Racine 3,643 48,773 78 1864.4 2% Richland 37 3,051 4 211.0 11% Rock 1,470 26,178 26 908.7 2% Rusk 21 1,434 1 148.1 5% Sauk 495 14,543 3 778.4 1% Sawyer 92 2,877 0 562.0 0% Shawano 210 6,749 0 512.1 0% Sheboygan 814 17,085 8 706.6 1% St. Croix 528 11,461 6 600.6 1% Taylor 77 2,021 1 378.3 1% Trempealeau 364 5,117 2 1236.5 1% Vernon 70 4,151 0 229.4 0% Vilas 69 2,916 0 319.5 0% Walworth 1,430 17,710 24 1388.2 2% Washburn 48 2,143 0 305.9 0% Washington 1,188 17,617 23 883.0 2% Waukesha 4,657 59,140 63 1167.5 1% Waupaca 507 8,328 16 985.5 3% Waushara 122 5,487 1 505.9 1% Winnebago 1,248 29,531 19 734.4 2% Wood 357 10,072 2 487.2 1% Total 64,227 1,044,613 1,025 1111.5 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN