Wisconsin reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, state total surpasses 91,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 9/15/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 91,304 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,220 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 10,509, or 11.5% are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 10,201, or 11.3%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 12,266 test results available today, 11% were positive. Yesterday, 19.7% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,284,525 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,375,829 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 306 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 87 are in an ICU. A total of 2,551 hospital beds, or 24% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin has seen 1,220 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.3% have died.

DHS reports that almost all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels – Menominee County is reporting a moderate activity level. Brown, Door, Calumet, Green Lake, Oconto, and Outagamie counties are reporting an upward trend in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Green Lake, and Oconto counties reported a downward trend in activity level while Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waushara, and Winnebago counties reported an upward trend in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below?
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases91,30489,956 (+1,348)
Active cases10,509 (11.5%)10,201 (11.3%)
Recovered cases79,557 (87.2%)78,527 (87.3%)
Negative cases1,284,5251,273,607 (+10,918)
Patients hospitalized306313 (-7)
COVID-19 patients in ICU8793 (-6)
Hospital beds available2,551 (24%)2,537 (+14)
Ever hospitalized6,406 (7.0%)6,350 (+56)
COVID-19 deaths1,220 (1.3%)1,210 (+10)
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 cases

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

