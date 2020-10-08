Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

THURSDAY 10/8/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 141,830 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,424 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 26,774, or 18.9%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 25,500, or 18.4%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 16,656 test results available today, 18.8% were positive. Yesterday, 17.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,506,828 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,648,658 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday, a total of 873 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 219 are in an ICU. A total of 1,866 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,424 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals