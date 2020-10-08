Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
THURSDAY 10/8/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 141,830 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,424 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 26,774, or 18.9%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 25,500, or 18.4%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 16,656 test results available today, 18.8% were positive. Yesterday, 17.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,506,828 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,648,658 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Wednesday, a total of 873 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 219 are in an ICU. A total of 1,866 hospital beds, or 16% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,424 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.

This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Mobile users: Unable to view tables below? Click here.
Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases141,830138,698 (+3,132)
Active cases26,774 (18.9%)25,500 (18.4%)
Recovered cases113,596 (80.1%)111,765 (80.6%)
Negative cases1,506,828 1,493,304 (+13,524)
Patients hospitalized873853 (+20)
COVID-19 patients in ICU219216 (+3)
Hospital beds available1,866 (16%)1,927 (-61)
Ever hospitalized8,061 (5.7%)7,951 (+110)
COVID-19 deaths 1,424 (1%)1,415 (+9)
Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation: Tonyan's big night leads Packers to 30-16 win

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Best of Falcons game

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: Tonyan's big night leads Packers to 30-16 win

Green Bay Nation 10/7: Marquee Matchups