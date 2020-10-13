Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 deaths, cases

TUESDAY 10/13/2020 4:17 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 155,471 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,508 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 30,731, or 19.8%, are active, according to DHS, up from 29,478, or 19.4%, yesterday.
Of the 14,541 test results available today, 22.6% were positive. Yesterday, 20% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,556,954 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,712,425 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday afternoon, a total of 950 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 240 are in an ICU. A total of 2,028 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin 7-day average, per DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,508 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1% have died.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 7, DHS reports that all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.
Oconto, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Last week, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Shawano counties also reported a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.
Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Shawano counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories. Last week, Green Lake County reported no significant change in its COVID-19 case activity trajectory.
This week, Brown and Marinette counties are reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|155,471
|152,192 (+3,279)
|Active cases
|30,721 (19.8%)
|29,478 (19.4%)
|Recovered cases
|123,196 (79.3%)
|121,204 (79.7%)
|Negative cases
|1,556,954
|1,545,692 (+11,262)
|Patients hospitalized
|950
|872 (+78)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|229
|232 (-3)
|Hospital beds available
|2,014 (18%)
|1,850 (+164)
|Ever hospitalized
|8,601 (5.5%)
|8,454 (+147)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,508 (1%)
|1,474 (+34)