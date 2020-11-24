Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 related deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TUESDAY 11/24/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 363,973 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 3,115 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 75,893, or 20.9%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 74,340, or 20.8%, yesterday.

Of the 16,510 test results available today, 37.6% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,104,756 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,468,729 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Monday afternoon, a total of 1,999 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 438 are in an ICU. A total of 1,728 hospital beds, or 15% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently nine patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from 13 yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 3,115, total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, DHS reports that 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties – including all Northeast Wisconsin counties – are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, and Waushara counties reported no significant change in disease activity. Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

Kewaunee County, last week, reported a shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases363,973357,771 (+6,202)
Active cases75,893 (20.9%)74,340 (20.8%)
Recovered cases284,903 (78.3%)280,358 (78.4%)
Negative tests2,104,7562,094,448 (+10,308)
Patients at alternate care facility913 (-4)
Patients hospitalized1,9991,988 (+11)
COVID-19 patients in ICU438428 (+10)
Hospital beds available1,728 (15%)1,675 (+53)
Ever hospitalized16,209 (4.5%)15,930 (+279)
COVID-19 deaths3,115 (0.9%)3,011 (+104)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em