Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Wisconsin AP reporter Scott Bauer.

At 8:02 a.m. on Saturday, Bauer shared in a tweet that Senator Johnson had reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

BREAKING:



US Sen. @RonJohnsonWI of Wisconsin says he tested positive for COVID-19 — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) October 3, 2020

This news came shortly after Senator Johnson’s office announced he had been exposed to someone who had tested positive on September 14.

According to a statement released from Johnson’s office at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday:

“Sen. Johnson was informed today that he was exposed to someone on Monday who has tested positive for COVID-19. Sen. Johnson is experiencing no symptoms but was tested late Wednesday because he was scheduled to travel with the President today. Sen. Johnson tested negative, but he has been placed in quarantine until September 29. Sen. Johnson will not be traveling with the President or attending the event in Mosinee tonight.”

Local 5 News will update this story as it progresses.

Latest Stories