Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats back competing virus bills

FILE – In this Thursday Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a press conference in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin policymakers scrambled Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to help displaced workers, shuttered bars and restaurants, and others reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, including asking the federal government for more medical equipment and seeking loans to help small businesses survive. Gov. Evers, a Democrat, was to speak with Republican legislative leaders about his plan for a far-reaching emergency package of legislation to help those struggling with the outbreak. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have introduced a COVID-19 relief bill the first day of the session. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said it will pass later in the week. But the measure got a lukewarm response from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday.

His spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not say whether Evers would sign or veto the measure. But she called it “disappointing” that lawmakers weren’t taking up what Evers proposed.

Assembly Democrats did not attend Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, while Senate Democrats did. Mask wearing was inconsistent among Republicans.