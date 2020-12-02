MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are backing a $100 million coronavirus relief package, about a fifth of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend on fighting the virus.
But it doesn’t appear Senate Republicans are on board, let alone Evers. The Legislature has not met since April, even as virus numbers have spiked in Wisconsin.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday that Senate Republicans had “serious concerns” about new spending. The back and forth came on the day that Wisconsin reported a new record-high number of deaths.
The Department of Corrections also says it is closing a part of the maximum security prison in Waupun due to staff shortages.
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin Republicans differ on virus response
- Northeast Wisconsin’s nonprofits look to makeup for missed fundraisers this Giving Tuesday
- Bellin Health bringing back retirees and redeploying existing staff to fight Covid-19
- Local health department kicks off holiday donation drive in honor of coworker
- Front-line workers want first round of COVID-19 vaccines when approved