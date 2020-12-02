Wisconsin Republicans differ on virus response

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during a news conference in Kenosha, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing arguments Monday, Nov. 16, on whether to strike down the state’s mask mandate being challenged by conservatives as an unconstitutional overreach of power by Gov. Evers. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are backing a $100 million coronavirus relief package, about a fifth of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend on fighting the virus.

But it doesn’t appear Senate Republicans are on board, let alone Evers. The Legislature has not met since April, even as virus numbers have spiked in Wisconsin.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday that Senate Republicans had “serious concerns” about new spending. The back and forth came on the day that Wisconsin reported a new record-high number of deaths.

The Department of Corrections also says it is closing a part of the maximum security prison in Waupun due to staff shortages.