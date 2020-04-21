Closings
Wisconsin Republicans sue governor over stay-at-home order

Coronavirus
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature are asking the Conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to block an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration extending a stay-at-home order until May 26.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly, a move that would skip lower courts and get a final ruling sooner.

Evers on Thursday announced that he was directing state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm to extend the order closing most nonessential businesses from April 24 to May 26.

