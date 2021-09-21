Wisconsin school board member resigns over mask mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — A Beaver Dam Unified School Board member has resigned, citing safety concerns over his support for mandating masks for students in the district’s schools.

Tony Klatt has twice voted in favor of the mask mandate for Beaver Dam school and says he still feels strongly that it was the right decision based on “facts at hand.”

Klatt, who has been on the board since April 2019, posted on his Facebook page last week that “when there is talk of protesting my house and someone later pulls in front and takes a picture of my address while my daughter is home alone, she does not feel safe.”

Beaver Dam is about 35 minutes southwest of Fond du Lac.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on coaching youth football