Wisconsin sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, over 97% of cases have recovered

SATURDAY 3/13/2021 1:55 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 569,364 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,538 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 6,298 (1.1%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 6,369 (1.1%) yesterday.

A total of 3,235,370 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,012 test results available today, 9.2% were positive. DHS says 2,666,006 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 234 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 55 are in an ICU. A total of 2,155 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 31 known cases of B.1.1.7, one case of B.1.351, and zero cases of the P.1 variant.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 569,364 568,902 (+462) Active cases 6,298 (1.1%) 6,369 (1.1%) Recovered cases 556,369 (97.7%) 555,849 (97.7%) Negative tests 2,666,006 2,661,456 (+4,550) Patients hospitalized 234 259 (-25) COVID-19 patients in ICU 55 67 (-12) Hospital beds available 2,155 (20%) 2,057 (+98) Ever hospitalized 26,774 (4.7%) 26,714 (+60) COVID-19 deaths 6,538 (1.1%) 6,525 (+13) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

At this time, DHS is reporting a total of 2,140,265 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 1,895,402 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, March 10, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Marinette, Waupaca, and Waushara counties are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Door, Manitowoc, Oconto, Shawano, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Outagamie County is the only county shrinking in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no significant change in medium case activity levels are Green Lake and Kewaunee County.

Counties shrinking in medium case activity levels are Calumet and Fond du Lac.

Menominee County is the only county experiencing no change in low case activity levels.

In shrinking case activity levels, there no Northeast Wisconsin counties reporting in the low category.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.