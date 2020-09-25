Wisconsin sees second-highest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases

FRIDAY 9/25/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 110,828 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,274 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 17,170, or 15.5%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 16,315, or 15.1%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.

Of the 15,079 test results available today, 16.6% were positive. Yesterday, 18% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,383,645 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,494,473 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday, a total of 530 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 151 are in an ICU. A total of 2,257 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 1,274 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.1% have died.

DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.

Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported upward trends in activity level.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases110,828108,324 (+2,504)
Active cases17,170 (15.5%)16,315 (15.1%)
Recovered cases92,366 (83.4%)90,726 (83.8%)
Negative cases1,383,6451,371,070 (+12,575)
Patients hospitalized530509 (+21)
COVID-19 patients in ICU151140 (+11)
Hospital beds available2,257 (20%)2,089 (+168)
Ever hospitalized6,962 (6.3%)6,897 (+65)
COVID-19 deaths1,274 (1.1%)1,265 (+9)
Note: Patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU, and available hospital beds up to date as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals

