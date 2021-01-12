Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 relief package

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is set to pass a pared-down COVID-19 relief package.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have been trying to hammer out a compromise package for weeks to no avail. Assembly Republicans passed a bill last week, but Evers opposes it.

Senate Republicans scaled the measure back.

They removed provisions that would prohibit local health officials from ordering businesses closed for more than two weeks at a time and block mandatory vaccinations. They were set to vote during a floor session scheduled to begin late Tuesday morning.

The bill would have to go back through the Assembly before it could get to Evers. The governor has not said whether he supports the Senate version.