Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 relief package

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is set to pass a pared-down COVID-19 relief package.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders have been trying to hammer out a compromise package for weeks to no avail. Assembly Republicans passed a bill last week, but Evers opposes it.

Senate Republicans scaled the measure back.

They removed provisions that would prohibit local health officials from ordering businesses closed for more than two weeks at a time and block mandatory vaccinations. They were set to vote during a floor session scheduled to begin late Tuesday morning.

The bill would have to go back through the Assembly before it could get to Evers. The governor has not said whether he supports the Senate version.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: De Pere's Ciesielczyk battles back from injury to become key part of Red Birds sqad

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay schools return to sports

Sports Xtra: MK Burgess & Burke Griffin preview match-up with Rams

Phoenix men and women rolling after weekend sweeps

Luxemburg-Casco pins Freedom in pivotal NEC dual

Kaukauna rallies to knock off Appleton North in OT, Freedom pulls away from Luxemburg-Casco