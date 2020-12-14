Wisconsin set to receive first shipment of Pfizer vaccine.

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin is anticipating the arrival of nearly 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

According to a release, Gov. Tony Evers, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), announced that Wisconsin is anticipating the arrival of 49,725 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week with shipments expected to increase over the coming weeks and months once more supply becomes available.

The first doses of the vaccine will be shipped directly to regional hubs across the state.

State health officials have partnered with eight hubs that have the ultra-low temperature storage capabilities needed for the Pfizer vaccine and are willing to redistribute the vaccine to providers in their regions.

DHS has been working closely with Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard, and local, state, and federal partners to ensure the safe, quick, and efficient distribution of the vaccine throughout the state.

“Since the early days in the pandemic, we have been planning and preparing for the arrival of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. I fully trust in the expertise of our scientists, researchers, and public health experts who are guiding our planning, preparation, and distribution. They have put a lot of effort into ensuring that the vaccine infrastructure and clinics are ready for the successful rollout of our Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Program,” says Gov. Evers.