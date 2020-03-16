Wisconsin State Emergency Operations move to Level 1 to respond to coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – For the first time in state history, the State Emergency Operations Center in Madison has moved to a Level 1 response as a result of a health-related incident.
Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates
According to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, a Level 1 response is intended to help improve coordination by bringing all state agencies together in a central location.
Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are continuing to lead the state’s response to coronavirus.
Governor Evers is expected to join experts with the DHS later Monday to discuss the coronavirus situation.
