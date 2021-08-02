Wisconsin State Fair: No masks required indoors or outdoors

Wisconsin Badger, Green Bay Packer legend, and current Wisconsin radio host, Mark Tauscher, serves the famous cream puffs to fans while partnering with U.S. Cellular at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 2, 2013 in Milwaukee. (Photo by Darren Hauck/Invision for U.S. Cellular/AP Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those planning on attending the Wisconsin State Fair will not be required to bring a mask with them, according to the fair’s website.

According to the Wisconsin State Fair’s website, masks will not be required while attendees are indoors or outdoors. The website also mentions that individuals are encouraged to follow the CDC’s guidance.

The State Fair is scheduled to kick off on August 5 and will have no capacity limits.

Those attending will notice multiple things different from years past including:

Various eating contests not being held

2021 Junior Amateur Talent Competition canceled

Daily parade will not take place

Milwaukee County Transit System are unable to provide MCTS Shuttles and Freeway Flyers to State Fair Park

Souvenir cups will not be sold at the State Fair this year

Blue Ribbon Brownies and Colossal Cookies will not be available

The Milwaukee Bucks are unable to open the Milk House due to the season extending far into the summer

Admission and parking will be cashless

Operating hours will be updated to 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (The final Sunday the fair will close at 10 p.m.)

After taking a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the fair is still feeling the effects in 2021 as some staples are altered or canceled altogether.

The State Fair starts on August 5 and runs through August 15.

