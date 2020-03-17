Wisconsin State Patrol prepared to transport coronavirus test kits, samples

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is ready to assist with the transportation of coronavirus test kits and samples.

Governor Tony Evers has directed Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson to order State Patrol to assist with the growing need to deliver coronavirus test kits and samples to designated labs.

Through coordination with the State Emergency Operations Center, State Patrol transported a patient sample from a nursing home facility to the Hygiene Lab in Madison on Saturday, March 14.

“State Patrol officers across the state stand ready to assist in any way necessary with the evolving public health emergency,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Thompson said. “In addition to their daily tasks of ensuring safety on Wisconsin’s highways, our troopers facilitate the transport of COVID-19 samples and test kits when requested by the SEOC.”

Courier services associated with hospitals and the state Hygiene Lab are the first point of contact to transport test kits and samples to their destinations. However, State Patrol is preparing for the possibility that these ‘first-tier’ couriers could become overwhelmed.

If a testing facility cannot transport a kit or sample, the request is forwarded to the State Patrol representative at the SEOC.

“As always, our top priority is public safety and that includes assisting federal, state and local partners whenever we’re called upon,” WisDOT State Patrol Colonel Tim Carnahan said.

