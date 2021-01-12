Wisconsin State Senate pass bill addressing provisions relating to COVID-19 relief efforts

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The State Senate announced on Tuesday that they have passed a bill to address many previously agreed-upon provisions relating to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Senate says that this includes provisions of critical importance to hospitals, schools, non-profit organizations, churches, and residents.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) released the following statement:

“The bill we passed in the Senate today builds on our previous negotiations and addresses the critically-important needs of school districts, non-profit organizations, and small employers. Throughout this process, it’s been clear all parties want to do what is best for our state. Passing this bill responds to the needs of frontline healthcare providers and gives our state’s economy the tools to safely re-open without the fear of frivolous lawsuits.

“We’ve heard from service organizations of all political stripes, from employers large and small, from critical industries around our state, that the most important factor in their ability to survive the future is protection against the threat of costly, unfounded litigation. Today, the Senate passed a bill which can deliver a win for our state as we work to govern responsibly during this time of turmoil.

“In the coming weeks, we will continue the work to open schools, lift gathering bans, and limit the powers of local bureaucrats to shut down churches and main street businesses. We remain committed to these principles and committed to ensuring our state’s best days lie ahead.”

Shortly after State Senate released this news, Gov. Tony Evers released his own statement saying:

“I’ve been grateful to work together with Republican Majority Leader LeMahieu to find common ground and pass a bill on COVID-19 that reflects a good faith effort in compromise and bipartisanship. Although it’s not the COVID compromise we originally proposed, AB 1 as amended by the Senate is a good start to support our state’s response to this pandemic. The Assembly should pass AB 1 as it was amended today and send it to my desk for my signature without delay.”