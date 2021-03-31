Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Signs tells customers about safety measures against COVID-19 that are required inside a retail store Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. Texas is lifting a COVID-19 mask mandate that was imposed last summer but has only been lightly enforced. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday makes Texas the largest state to do away with a face covering order. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, ruling that the Democratic governor exceeded his authority by issuing the order.

The 4-3 ruling Wednesday by the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to attempts by Evers to control the coronavirus.

It comes after Republicans in the Legislature voted to repeal the mask mandate, only to see Evers quickly re-issue it. The court ruled that any public health emergency issued by Evers is valid for just 60 days and can’t be extended without the approval of the Legislature.

Nearly 60 organizations, including groups representing hospitals, doctors and nurses, had opposed striking down the mandate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Omro named Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame edges Menasha in Thursday Kickoff

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton North wins Game of the Week, perennial powers flex in FVCC

Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt on Sports Xtra

Gamblers snap losing streak, bounce back against Team USA