WATCH LIVE: Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider mask mandate challenge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing arguments on whether to strike down the state’s mask mandate being challenged by conservatives as an unconstitutional overreach of power by Democratic. Gov. Tony Evers.

The arguments Monday come as Wisconsin broke records last week for new COVID-19 cases as the coronavirus continues a surge in the state.

Since the start of the outbreak, Evers has issued three public health emergencies and a series of related orders.

Evers has argued he can issue multiple orders because the threat caused by the pandemic has changed.

But those challenging him say Evers’ actions are illegal.

