Wisconsin surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

TUESDAY 8/11/2020 1:55 p.m.

(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 61,785 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,006 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,305 are active, according to DHS.

Of the 13,599 test results available today, 5.3% of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 6.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,014,277 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,076,062 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 414 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 119 are in an ICU. A total of 2,512 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

In Wisconsin, 5,092 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.

DHS reported 1,006 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.

DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 61,785 61,061 (+724) Active cases 9,305 (15.4%) 9,383 Recovered cases 51,456 (83.0%) 50,662 Negative cases 1,014,277 1,001,402 (+7,660) Patients hospitalized 414 352 (+62) COVID-19 patients in ICU 119 98 (+21) Hospital beds available 2,512 (22%) 2,666 Ever hospitalized 5,092 (8.3%) 5,031 (+61) COVID-19 deaths 1,006 (1.6%) 998 (+8)

Wisconsin County Positive as of 8/11/2020 Negative as of 8/11/2020 Deaths as of 8/11/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/11/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/11/2020 Adams 86 2,679 2 428.4 2% Ashland 26 1,774 1 165.5 4% Barron 296 6,159 3 654.1 1% Bayfield 29 2,006 1 193.4 3% Brown 4,340 50,999 54 1670.6 1% Buffalo 44 1,705 2 334.2 5% Burnett 22 1,692 1 144.2 5% Calumet 334 6,217 2 670.6 1% Chippewa 241 10,505 0 378.7 0% Clark 189 3,805 8 548.0 4% Columbia 255 9,992 2 447.7 1% Crawford 76 3,450 0 466.6 0% Dane 4,578 140,304 38 864.0 1% Dodge 845 16,785 5 962.7 1% Door 107 4,586 3 390.0 3% Douglas 191 4,987 0 440.1 0% Dunn 128 5,799 0 287.7 0% Eau Claire 596 15,314 4 578.7 1% Florence 8 639 0 184.5 0% Fond du Lac 676 15,363 7 660.7 1% Forest 60 1,017 4 665.3 7% Grant 362 9,100 15 698.5 4% Green 169 5,034 1 458.4 1% Green Lake 57 2,572 0 303.9 0% Iowa 83 3,786 0 351.4 0% Iron 76 1,208 1 1329.8 1% Jackson 58 5,480 1 282.8 2% Jefferson 647 13,566 5 764.3 1% Juneau 138 6,253 1 522.4 1% Kenosha 2,692 29,655 60 1599.2 2% Kewaunee 135 2,631 2 663.1 1% La Crosse 921 18,414 1 781.5 0% Lafayette 147 2,382 0 878.4 0% Langlade 63 2,340 1 328.7 2% Lincoln 69 3,440 0 247.8 0% Manitowoc 351 10,843 1 442.0 0% Marathon 662 14,268 10 489.4 2% Marinette 432 7,453 4 1065.7 1% Marquette 80 2,151 1 526.1 1% Menominee 25 1,760 0 546.0 0% Milwaukee 21,331 198,100 458 2235.5 2% Monroe 245 7,436 2 538.4 1% Oconto 259 6,196 0 689.6 0% Oneida 153 5,299 0 432.9 0% Outagamie 1,299 26,836 14 703.1 1% Ozaukee 716 13,086 17 811.0 2% Pepin 42 1,016 0 578.4 0% Pierce 224 4,988 3 538.4 1% Polk 137 6,242 2 316.0 1% Portage 426 9,264 0 603.4 0% Price 33 1,907 0 244.6 0% Racine 3,567 47,090 79 1825.5 2% Richland 37 2,939 4 211.0 11% Rock 1,444 25,577 26 892.6 2% Rusk 21 1,388 1 148.1 5% Sauk 452 13,794 3 710.7 1% Sawyer 76 2,852 0 464.3 0% Shawano 204 6,545 0 497.5 0% Sheboygan 776 16,609 8 673.6 1% St. Croix 512 11,123 5 582.4 1% Taylor 71 1,965 1 348.8 1% Trempealeau 345 5,024 2 1172.0 1% Vernon 66 4,089 0 216.3 0% Vilas 60 2,815 0 277.9 0% Walworth 1,359 17,191 23 1319.3 2% Washburn 47 2,086 0 299.6 0% Washington 1,108 17,115 22 823.6 2% Waukesha 4,354 55,803 59 1091.6 1% Waupaca 473 8,041 15 919.4 3% Waushara 120 5,407 1 497.6 1% Winnebago 1,212 28,591 18 713.3 1% Wood 322 9,750 2 439.4 1% Total 61,785 1,014,277 1,006 1069.2 2%

CUMULATIVE CASES & NEW CASES IN WISCONSIN