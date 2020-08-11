Wisconsin surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

TUESDAY 8/11/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – Wisconsin recorded its first coronavirus case in February 2020. Since then, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 61,785 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,006 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 9,305 are active, according to DHS.
Of the 13,599 test results available today, 5.3% of the COVID-19 tests were positive. Yesterday, 6.2% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,014,277 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,076,062 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting a total of 414 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 119 are in an ICU. A total of 2,512 hospital beds, or 22% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
In Wisconsin, 5,092 or 8.2%, of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized.
DHS reported 1,006 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.6% have died.
DHS reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels. The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|61,785
|61,061 (+724)
|Active cases
|9,305 (15.4%)
|9,383
|Recovered cases
|51,456 (83.0%)
|50,662
|Negative cases
|1,014,277
|1,001,402 (+7,660)
|Patients hospitalized
|414
|352 (+62)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|119
|98 (+21)
|Hospital beds available
|2,512 (22%)
|2,666
|Ever hospitalized
|5,092 (8.3%)
|5,031 (+61)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,006 (1.6%)
|998 (+8)
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 8/11/2020
|Negative as of 8/11/2020
|Deaths as of 8/11/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 8/11/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 8/11/2020
|Adams
|86
|2,679
|2
|428.4
|2%
|Ashland
|26
|1,774
|1
|165.5
|4%
|Barron
|296
|6,159
|3
|654.1
|1%
|Bayfield
|29
|2,006
|1
|193.4
|3%
|Brown
|4,340
|50,999
|54
|1670.6
|1%
|Buffalo
|44
|1,705
|2
|334.2
|5%
|Burnett
|22
|1,692
|1
|144.2
|5%
|Calumet
|334
|6,217
|2
|670.6
|1%
|Chippewa
|241
|10,505
|0
|378.7
|0%
|Clark
|189
|3,805
|8
|548.0
|4%
|Columbia
|255
|9,992
|2
|447.7
|1%
|Crawford
|76
|3,450
|0
|466.6
|0%
|Dane
|4,578
|140,304
|38
|864.0
|1%
|Dodge
|845
|16,785
|5
|962.7
|1%
|Door
|107
|4,586
|3
|390.0
|3%
|Douglas
|191
|4,987
|0
|440.1
|0%
|Dunn
|128
|5,799
|0
|287.7
|0%
|Eau Claire
|596
|15,314
|4
|578.7
|1%
|Florence
|8
|639
|0
|184.5
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|676
|15,363
|7
|660.7
|1%
|Forest
|60
|1,017
|4
|665.3
|7%
|Grant
|362
|9,100
|15
|698.5
|4%
|Green
|169
|5,034
|1
|458.4
|1%
|Green Lake
|57
|2,572
|0
|303.9
|0%
|Iowa
|83
|3,786
|0
|351.4
|0%
|Iron
|76
|1,208
|1
|1329.8
|1%
|Jackson
|58
|5,480
|1
|282.8
|2%
|Jefferson
|647
|13,566
|5
|764.3
|1%
|Juneau
|138
|6,253
|1
|522.4
|1%
|Kenosha
|2,692
|29,655
|60
|1599.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|135
|2,631
|2
|663.1
|1%
|La Crosse
|921
|18,414
|1
|781.5
|0%
|Lafayette
|147
|2,382
|0
|878.4
|0%
|Langlade
|63
|2,340
|1
|328.7
|2%
|Lincoln
|69
|3,440
|0
|247.8
|0%
|Manitowoc
|351
|10,843
|1
|442.0
|0%
|Marathon
|662
|14,268
|10
|489.4
|2%
|Marinette
|432
|7,453
|4
|1065.7
|1%
|Marquette
|80
|2,151
|1
|526.1
|1%
|Menominee
|25
|1,760
|0
|546.0
|0%
|Milwaukee
|21,331
|198,100
|458
|2235.5
|2%
|Monroe
|245
|7,436
|2
|538.4
|1%
|Oconto
|259
|6,196
|0
|689.6
|0%
|Oneida
|153
|5,299
|0
|432.9
|0%
|Outagamie
|1,299
|26,836
|14
|703.1
|1%
|Ozaukee
|716
|13,086
|17
|811.0
|2%
|Pepin
|42
|1,016
|0
|578.4
|0%
|Pierce
|224
|4,988
|3
|538.4
|1%
|Polk
|137
|6,242
|2
|316.0
|1%
|Portage
|426
|9,264
|0
|603.4
|0%
|Price
|33
|1,907
|0
|244.6
|0%
|Racine
|3,567
|47,090
|79
|1825.5
|2%
|Richland
|37
|2,939
|4
|211.0
|11%
|Rock
|1,444
|25,577
|26
|892.6
|2%
|Rusk
|21
|1,388
|1
|148.1
|5%
|Sauk
|452
|13,794
|3
|710.7
|1%
|Sawyer
|76
|2,852
|0
|464.3
|0%
|Shawano
|204
|6,545
|0
|497.5
|0%
|Sheboygan
|776
|16,609
|8
|673.6
|1%
|St. Croix
|512
|11,123
|5
|582.4
|1%
|Taylor
|71
|1,965
|1
|348.8
|1%
|Trempealeau
|345
|5,024
|2
|1172.0
|1%
|Vernon
|66
|4,089
|0
|216.3
|0%
|Vilas
|60
|2,815
|0
|277.9
|0%
|Walworth
|1,359
|17,191
|23
|1319.3
|2%
|Washburn
|47
|2,086
|0
|299.6
|0%
|Washington
|1,108
|17,115
|22
|823.6
|2%
|Waukesha
|4,354
|55,803
|59
|1091.6
|1%
|Waupaca
|473
|8,041
|15
|919.4
|3%
|Waushara
|120
|5,407
|1
|497.6
|1%
|Winnebago
|1,212
|28,591
|18
|713.3
|1%
|Wood
|322
|9,750
|2
|439.4
|1%
|Total
|61,785
|1,014,277
|1,006
|1069.2
|2%