FRIDAY 3/18/2022 2:02 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,388,821 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,503 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, the state’s Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting 27,379 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 10,490 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,388,821 1,388,394 (+427) Received one dose of vaccine 3,736,301 (64.1.%) 3,735,695 (64.0%) Fully vaccinated 3,536,781 (60.6%) 3,535,833 (60.6%) COVID-19 deaths 12,503 12,451 (+52) Ever hospitalized 59,419 59,367 (+52) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 292 patients. Of those, 55 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 19.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 9,355,235 vaccines and 1,954,336 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of March 17.

As of Wednesday, March 16, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, no counties are experiencing critically high or very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 59 show high levels, 13 counties are in medium, while no counties are in the low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing critically high or very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

In the high range of Northeast Wisconsin counties, Marinette County is the only county showing growth in case activity levels.

Counties in Northeast Wisconsin showing no significant change in high levels are Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago County.

No counties in Northeast Wisconsin are showing shrinking high case levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties showing medium case activity levels, Kewaunee and Waushara County are showing no significant change.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.