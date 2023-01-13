FRIDAY, 1/13/2023, 2:02 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,732,517 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 14,037 COVID-19 deaths.

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Jan. 6 Total Total Positive Cases 1,732,517 1,727,951 (+4,566) Fully Vaccinated 3,607,085 (61.8%) 3,606,992 (61.8%) Updated Booster 1,089,193 (18.7%) 1,067,939 (18.3%) COVID-19 Deaths 14,037 13,969 (+68) Ever Hospitalized 70,106 69,807 (+299) COVID-19 Data from January 13, 2023.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 599 patients. Of those, 83 are in an ICU. Of the hospitalized suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients, 4.8% are on ventilators.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Hospital Capacity

Unable to view the tables below? Click here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services, alongside the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is reporting zero counties in Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels.

12 counties in the state of Wisconsin are experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels. Of the 12, four are located in northeast Wisconsin: Brown, Door, Kewaunee, and Oconto County.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels as of January 13, 2023.

Every other county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more statistics on Wisconsin’s COVID-19 data, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website here.