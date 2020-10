Wisconsin surpasses 200,000 total COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

MONDAY 10/26/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 201,049 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,788 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 41,067, or 20.4%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 40,538, or 20.5%, yesterday.

Of the 12,749 test results available today, 22.6% were positive. In total, DHS says 1,777,892 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,978,941 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Sunday afternoon, a total of 1,293 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 320 are in an ICU. A total of 1,929 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently four patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Wisconsin has seen 1,788 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, DHS reports that 68 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels, including all Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Sheboygan counties are reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, and Waushara counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Last week, Brown, Calumet, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca counties reported no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Oconto County is reporting a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

Last week, Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties reported a shrinking trajectory of COVID-19 case activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 201,049 198,166 (+2,883) Active cases 41,067 (20.4%) 40,538 (20.5%) Recovered cases 158,158 (78.7%) 155,814 (78.6%) Negative cases 1,777,892 1,768,026 (+9,866) Patients hospitalized 1,293 1,237 (+56) COVID-19 patients in ICU 320 276 (+44) Hospital beds available 1,929 (18%) 1,953 (-24) Ever hospitalized 10,416 (5.2%) 10,332 (+84) COVID-19 deaths 1,788 (0.9%) 1,778 (+10) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day prior.

