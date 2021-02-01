Wisconsin surpasses 550k vaccines administered, active cases under 19,000

MONDAY 2/1/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 543,165 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 5,897 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 18,278 (3.4%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 19,161 (3.5%) yesterday.

A total of 3,053,835 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 3,820 test results available today, 19.63% were positive. DHS says 2,510,670 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 697 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 168 are in an ICU. A total of 2,451 hospital beds, or 23% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. As of Jan. 29, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 543,165 542,415 (+750) Active cases 18,278 (3.4%) 19,161 (3.5%) Recovered cases 518,801 (95.5%) 517,169 (95.4%) Negative tests 2,510,670 2,507,600 (+3,070) Patients at alternate care facility 0 0 (-0) Patients hospitalized 697 680 (+17) COVID-19 patients in ICU 168 185 (-17) Hospital beds available 2,451 (23%) 2,175 (+276) Ever hospitalized 24,337 (4.5%) 24,298 (+39) COVID-19 deaths 5,897 (1.1%) 5,896 (+1) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Jan. 26, a total of 846,300 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 641,150 vaccines have been ordered, with 167,850 in transit. DHS reports, 551,963 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

As of Wednesday, Jan. 27, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing disease activity.

Calumet, Kewaunee, Menominee, and Waupaca are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels are Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, and Outagamie.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Green Lake, Oconto, Shawano, and Waushara County are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Winnebago County.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.