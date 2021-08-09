Wisconsin surpasses 630k total COVID cases, over 100 people hospitalized since Friday

Daily COVID-19 numbers
MONDAY 8/9/2021, 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 630,296 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,454 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,630 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 64 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 644 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 323 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Total positive cases630,296628,007 (+2,289)
Received one dose of vaccine3,071,326 (52.7%)3,057,362 (52.5%)
Fully vaccinated2,896,807 (49.8%)2,890,511 (49.6%)
COVID-19 deaths7,4547,448
Ever hospitalized33,78733,671 (+116)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 263 patients. Of those, 74 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 31.1% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 5,886,451 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, August 4, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, one is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity levels, 71 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing high case activity levels, Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Oconto, Outagamie, and Winnebago County are growing.

Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara are counties in Northeast Wisconsin experiencing no significant change in high coronavirus activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing shrinking high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

