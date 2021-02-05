Wisconsin surpasses 6k total COVID-19 deaths, 100 additional people hospitalized

FRIDAY 2/5/2021 1:50 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 548,221 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,020 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 16,038 (2.9%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 16,684 (3.1%) yesterday.

A total of 3,075,783 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 5,726 test results available today, 22.11% were positive. DHS says 2,527,562 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 594 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 160 are in an ICU. A total of 2,107 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently zero patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, staying the same from zero patients yesterday. As of Jan. 29, the alternative care facility has seen 170 total patients.

Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases548,221546,955 (+1,266)
Active cases16,038 (2.9%)16,684 (3.1%)
Recovered cases526,004 (96.0%)524,120 (95.9%)
Negative tests2,527,5622,523,102 (+4,460)
Patients at alternate care facility00 (-0)
Patients hospitalized594639 (-45)
COVID-19 patients in ICU160173 (-13)
Hospital beds available2,107 (20%)2,133 (-26)
Ever hospitalized24,734 (4.5%)24,634 (+100)
COVID-19 deaths6,020 (1.1%)5,992 (+28)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

As of Feb. 2, a total of 986,275 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin and 770,700 vaccines have been ordered, with 129,550 in transit. DHS reports, 659,025 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS
As of Wednesday, Feb. 3, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high case activity levels, none are reporting growing disease activity.

Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, and Outagamie County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing no significant change in very high disease activity.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties that are shrinking in very high activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, none are reporting a growing trajectory.

Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Menominee, Oconto, and Waushara County are reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Counties shrinking in high case activity levels are Green Lake, Marinette, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

