Wisconsin surpasses 700,000 total COVID cases, 53% of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MONDAY 9/20/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 700,759 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,837 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,579 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 4,542 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 339 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 700,759 693,717 (+7,042) Received one dose of vaccine 3,274,484 (56.2%) 3,262,657 (56.0%) Fully vaccinated 3,084,595 (53.0%) 3,071,904 (52.8%) COVID-19 deaths 7,837 7,827 Ever hospitalized 37,770 37,508 (+262) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,048 patients. Of those, 320 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 29.8% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,285,301 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, September 15, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 2 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 64 are in very high levels, 6 are experiencing high, while no counties are in the medium or low range.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels, Brown, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago County are reporting a growing trajectory.

Ten Northeast Wisconsin counties – Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, and Waushara County – are showing no significant change in very high COVID-19 case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are showing shrinking levels of very high case activity.

Menominee County is the only county showing no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.