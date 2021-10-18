Wisconsin surpasses 9k cases of Delta variant, over 41k ever hospitalized

MONDAY 10/18/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 769,212 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 8,251 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,735 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 77 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 9,498 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 336 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 769,212 764,339 (+4,873) Received one dose of vaccine 3,342,054 (57.4%) 3,334,926 (57.3%) Fully vaccinated 3,182,420 (54.7%) 3,175,994 (54.5%) COVID-19 deaths 8,251 8,239 Ever hospitalized 41,144 40,738 (+406) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,147 patients. Of those, 309 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 26.6% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 6,455,983 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, October 13, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 16 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 56 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing growth in critically high case activity levels.

Two Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing no significant change in critically high levels – Kewaunee and Marinette County.

Of Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels, Green Lake, Oconto, and Waushara County are seeing a decline in cases.

The Northeast Wisconsin county seeing growing very high case activity levels is Brown County.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing very high case activity levels – Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Waupaca County are showing no significant change.

Menominee, Shawano, and Winnebago County are the Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in very high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.