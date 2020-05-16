1  of  2
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers offer Friday night fish fry dinners to residents

Coronavirus

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin residents can enjoy some traditional Wisconsin Friday fish fry with their families on May 22, courtesy of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The Timber Rattlers announced on May 15 that their chefs will be preparing ready-to-eat meals next week for residents to pick-up and enjoy.

The organization says the meals will serve one person and cost $13 plus tax per dinner.

The meals are said to include fried or baked Icelandic Haddock, waffle fries with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw, and buttered rye bread.

The Timber Rattlers encourage residents to order by May 20 at 12 p.m. through their website.

Residents can then pick-up their meals at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by pulling up along the third-base side of the stadium between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 22.

The Timber Rattlers staff add that they will be bringing the orders to the residents as they pull up.

The team notes that there are a limited number of fish fry meals that will be available, so residents shouldn’t wait to order.

