Wisconsin to be added to Chicago’s quarantine travel order

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A woman walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO — Wisconsin will soon be added to the City of Chicago’s emergency travel order, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday.

At a news conference on housing assistance, Lightfoot said the number of COVID-19 cases is causing concern.

The traveler order directs people entering or returning from specific states that are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases to quarantine.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah are already on the list.

The city says the list will be updated every Tuesday and go into effect the following Friday.

Anyone found to violate the order could be fined $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total. However, city officials conceded they won’t be able to keep track of who is and isn’t following the rules.

