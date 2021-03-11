Wisconsin to greatly broaden COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin plans to greatly expand the number of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by about 2 million people, including those with certain pre-existing conditions, as positive cases decline and vaccine availability increases.

Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials planned to announce the next eligibility tier on Thursday afternoon.

Exactly which pre-existing conditions will qualify, and when the group will be eligible, remained unknown.

The broadening came as virus-related restrictions were loosening across the state and country.

Madison Metropolitan School District, the state’s second-largest, announced Thursday that all students would return to in-person classes by April 27 after kindergarteners were the first to return this week.