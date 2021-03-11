Wisconsin to greatly broaden COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin plans to greatly expand the number of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by about 2 million people, including those with certain pre-existing conditions, as positive cases decline and vaccine availability increases.

Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials planned to announce the next eligibility tier on Thursday afternoon.

Exactly which pre-existing conditions will qualify, and when the group will be eligible, remained unknown.

The broadening came as virus-related restrictions were loosening across the state and country.

Madison Metropolitan School District, the state’s second-largest, announced Thursday that all students would return to in-person classes by April 27 after kindergarteners were the first to return this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Lawrence hockey stronger after unprecedented season

Bay Port begins preparing for first spring season, ever

UW-Oshkosh sweeps softball twin bill against St. Norbert

Jon Dietzen preps for NFL Draft

'It's finally here' Kimberly football preps for spring season

Green Bay Phoenix women's coach Kevin Borseth on Sports Xtra