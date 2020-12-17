Wisconsin to launch new mobile app to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing

The Care19 app is seen on a cell phone screen, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Care19, a contact tracing app is being pushed by the governors of North Dakota and South Dakota as a tool to trace exposure to the coronavirus. But tech firm Jumbo Privacy points out the app violated its own privacy policy by sharing location and identification information with third-party companies like Foursquare, BugFender and Google. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – WI Exposure Notification, is a new mobile app that will assist in notifying people who were in recent contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the new app, which will allow close contacts of those with a positive test to take quicker action. It will go live for Wisconsinites next week.

The voluntary app uses Bluetooth technology and is available for download in the Google Play store, while iPhone users can turn the app on in their phone’s settings.

WI Exposure Notification complements the state’s and partner agencies’ efforts in contact tracing.

According to a release, the WI Exposure Notification app does not use, collect, or store any GPS data or personal details. Instead, it uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share Bluetooth signals with other smartphones using the app nearby.

All people in Wisconsin who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a code that users enter into the app. By entering the code, the person who tests positive anonymously notifies devices their phone has shared Bluetooth signals with during the period of time they may have been contagious.

For the app to work properly, Bluetooth must be enabled on the device, and the WI Exposure Notification app must be downloaded and/or enabled before you receive a positive test result.

“We’re excited about this app’s potential to enhance our state’s response to COVID-19. The voluntary WI Exposure Notification app is another tool in our toolbox to stop the spread. Because it lets you know faster if you’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive, you can take steps to keep yourself safe and protect those around you,” says Gov. Evers.

The WI Exposure Notification app will launch Dec. 23.