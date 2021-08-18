Wisconsin to offer third vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

Some are now eligible for a third injection of COVID-19 vaccine (Getty Images)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that immunocompromised people are now eligible to get an additional dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The DHS stated their support for the new recommendation that some immunocompromised people are able to get a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

On August 13, the CDC Advisory Committee voted to recommend an additional dose for those with specific medical conditions or who are receiving treatments that are associated with moderate to severe immune compromise. Those people include:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

“Our nation’s leading medical experts have reviewed the available data and made this recommendation to improve protection against COVID-19 for some of our most vulnerable populations,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake.

The additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine reportedly should be administered at least 28 days after completing the primary vaccine series. It is also recommended that people should get the same vaccine as the first two doses.

More information regarding additional vaccine doses can be found on the DHS website.