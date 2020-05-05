1  of  2
Wisconsin to receive 100,000 masks from Taiwan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Taiwan is donating 100,000 surgical grade masks to Wisconsin, according to Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI).

Gallagher says the donation comes after he had multiple conversations with Taiwanese officials about working together to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The country has offered support to numerous areas in the U.S., including New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois, according to the representative.

“I am tremendously grateful for the hard work of Ambassador Stanly Kao, Vincent Chao, and the entire team at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Affairs Office, along with President Tsai for helping to secure this generous donation,” Gallagher says. “Wisconsin is a place where common sense is a common virtue, and Wisconsinites understand well both their friends and their foes. It is clear that Wisconsin and the United States have few better friends than Taiwan, and I look forward to deepening American engagement with our fellow democracy in the years to come.”

“On behalf of TECO in Chicago, which represents Taiwan in the US Midwest, I deeply appreciate Wisconsinite leaders’ longtime support for Taiwan-US and Taiwan-Wisconsin relations. Taiwan stands with Wisconsin to combat the COVID-19 pandemic together as friends and as a team,” said Eric Huang, Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago.

Governor Tony Evers, who announced a donation of 10,000 procedural masks and 1,000 medical outfits from Wisconsin’s sister state – Heilongjiang Province in China – over the weekend, will have the discretion to decide where the supplies will be distributed once they arrive.

