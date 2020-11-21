Wisconsin totals over 3K COVID-19 related deaths

SATURDAY 11/21/2020 1:57 p.m.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 351,169 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 3,005 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 75,922, or 21.6%, are active, according to DHS, compared to 75,649, or 21.9%, yesterday.

Of the 17,893 test results available today, 34.8% were positive. In total, DHS says 2,073,860 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 2,425,029 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday afternoon, a total of 2,076 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 441 are in an ICU. A total of 1,463 hospital beds, or 13% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

There are currently 20 patients in the alternative care facility at Wisconsin’s State Fair Park, down from 23 yesterday. The first patient was admitted on Oct. 21.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Wisconsin has seen 3,005, total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 0.9% have died.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, DHS reports that 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties – including all Northeast Wisconsin counties – are seeing critically high COVID-19 activity levels.

Kewaunee, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are experiencing a growing trajectory in disease activity.

Last week, Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties were reporting a growing trajectory of COVID-19 cases.

Calumet, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, and Waushara counties reported no significant change in disease activity. Last week, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Shawano, Sheboygan, and Winnebago counties are reporting no significant change in their COVID-19 case activity trajectories.

Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties are reporting shrinking disease activity.

Kewaunee County, last week, reported a shrinking disease activity.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

