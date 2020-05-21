Wisconsin unemployment rate hits 14.1% in April

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate hit 14.1% in April, a level not seen since the Great Depression.
Related: Wisconsin DWD secures contracts with vendors to expand efforts respond to claims
The state Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures on Thursday. The state’s rate was just below the national rate of 14.7% for national unemployment.
April was the first full month of the state’s “safer at home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic that forced most nonessential businesses to close and led to skyrocketing unemployment.
Related: Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
While unemployment has soared, so too has criticism from Republicans over the speed in processing claims for benefits.