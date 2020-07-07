Live Now
Wisconsin governor, officials to hold July 7 COVID-19 briefing

Wisconsin won’t name businesses with multiple COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is retreating from its original plans to name businesses and other places where there have been at least two confirmed coronavirus cases after business groups and Republican lawmakers opposed the idea.

The department told local health officials in a call that it initially planned to start naming the businesses on its website as early as this week.

That prompted blowback from the state chamber of commerce, the Wisconsin Grocers Association and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Health department spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said Tuesday that the agency won’t post names online, but the information could still be obtained through open records requests.

