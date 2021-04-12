Wisconsin’s active cases dip under 8,500, over 570k have recovered

MONDAY 4/12/2021 1:51 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 585,710 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,680 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 8,428 (1.4%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,565 (1.5%) yesterday.

A total of 3,361,601 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 3,181 test results available today, 12.64% were positive. DHS says 2,775,891 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 288 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 72 are in an ICU. A total of 2,214 hospital beds, or 20% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 148 known cases of B.1.1.7, 15 cases of B.1.351, 216 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and four cases of the P.1 variant.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 585,710 585,308 (+402) Active cases 8,428 (1.4%) 8,565 (1.5%) Recovered cases 570,358 (97.4%) 569,822 (97.4%) Negative tests 2,775,891 2,773,112 (+2,779) Patients hospitalized 288 290 (-2) COVID-19 patients in ICU 72 74 (-2) Hospital beds available 2,214 (20%) 1,932 (+282) Ever hospitalized 28,174 (4.8%) 28,140 (+34) COVID-19 deaths 6,680 (1.1%) 6,677 (+3) NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

As of April 6, DHS is reporting a total of 3,364,565 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 3,542,552 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Graphs courtesy DHS

Unable to view graphs below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, April 7, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara County are reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marinette, Outagamie, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

Door County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county shrinking in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity levels are Kewaunee and Menominee.

There are no counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no significant change in low case activity levels.

In shrinking case activity levels, there no Northeast Wisconsin counties reporting in the low category.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.