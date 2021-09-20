Wisconsin’s former Lieutenant Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, tests positive for COVID

FILE – In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, has launched her campaign for governor Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Rebecca Kleefisch has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at church earlier this month.

Kleefisch is a cancer survivor and a former two-term lieutenant governor.

She is seeking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year. Kleefisch launched her campaign on Sept. 9 and has been on the campaign trail since.

Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Monday that she was informed of the exposure on Sept. 16, took a test and the next day received a positive result. Zimmerman says she was vaccinated earlier this spring.