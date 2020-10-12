Wisconsin’s Johnson says COVID-19 ‘is not a death sentence’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, says he never had any symptoms after testing positive Oct. 2 for the coronavirus, declaring that COVID-19 “is not a death sentence.”

More than 150,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the virus, and 1,465 have died.

Wisconsin has seen a spike in cases in recent months, and has been one of the top five states in the country for new cases per-capita.

The Republican Johnson said Monday that while there have been “so many tragedies” for those who test positive, “at the same time COVID is not a death sentence.”

